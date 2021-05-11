AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Announces Earnings Results

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

ACM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.60. 33,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,034. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.81. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.70, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus boosted their price target on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

