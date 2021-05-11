Aegis Initiates Coverage on SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Aegis started coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaChange International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

SeaChange International stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. The firm has a market cap of $48.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.81. SeaChange International has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 48.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that SeaChange International will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert M. Pons bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 407,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 427.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 559,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 453,602 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 10,101 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SeaChange International by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 46,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

