Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ AGLE opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average is $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $345.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.66. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $11.38.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.