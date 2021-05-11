aelf (ELF) Tops 1-Day Volume of $43.56 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 11th. One aelf coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, aelf has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $234.52 million and $43.56 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00083862 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00074424 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00019249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00059503 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00064431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.42 or 0.00107155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.65 or 0.00776129 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

aelf is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for aelf is aelf.io . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

aelf Coin Trading

