Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Receives $31.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMTX. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Aemetis from $15.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist began coverage on Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities began coverage on Aemetis in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th.

AMTX opened at $11.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $317.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. Aemetis has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $37.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.34 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aemetis will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTX. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Aemetis during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 12.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

