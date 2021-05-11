Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.52. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AJRD. Truist lowered their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,215,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $169,962,000 after purchasing an additional 130,399 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter valued at $122,333,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,475,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,963,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,423,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,373,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter.

AJRD traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.31. 682,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,995. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average of $46.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $53.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

