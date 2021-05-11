Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

Affiliated Managers Group has decreased its dividend payment by 56.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Affiliated Managers Group has a payout ratio of 0.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to earn $13.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.3%.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $174.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.80 and a fifty-two week high of $176.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.42.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AMG. Citigroup boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.53 per share, with a total value of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,775. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

