ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

AGESY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of AGESY stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $62.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.84 and a 200 day moving average of $54.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.89. ageas SA/NV has a 12-month low of $32.02 and a 12-month high of $63.18.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ageas SA/NV will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ageas SA/NV (AGESY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.