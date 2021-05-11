Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARGKF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Aggreko from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Peel Hunt raised Aggreko from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group raised Aggreko from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aggreko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Aggreko alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARGKF remained flat at $$12.08 during midday trading on Friday. Aggreko has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services in North America, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Eurasia, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Aggreko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aggreko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.