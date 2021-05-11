Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $77.55

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.55 and last traded at $77.55, with a volume of 22 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.55.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Get Agile Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.75. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.