agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.25.

agilon health stock opened at $33.48 on Monday. agilon health has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $34.47.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

