Agora (NASDAQ:API) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Macquarie

Agora (NASDAQ:API) had its price target cut by Macquarie from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other brokerages have also commented on API. Nomura started coverage on Agora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Agora in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.14.
Shares of API opened at $40.79 on Monday. Agora has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $114.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.25.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agora in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in Agora in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Agora by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agora during the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agora by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.07% of the company’s stock.
About Agora
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.
Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.