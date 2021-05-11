Agora (NASDAQ:API) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Macquarie

Agora (NASDAQ:API) had its price target cut by Macquarie from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also commented on API. Nomura started coverage on Agora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Agora in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.14.

Shares of API opened at $40.79 on Monday. Agora has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $114.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.25.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Agora had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Agora will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agora in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in Agora in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Agora by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agora during the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agora by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

