Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ACDVF. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. National Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Air Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from $50.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.44.

Air Canada stock opened at $20.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.71. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.82.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($3.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $634.62 million for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 34.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.60%.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

