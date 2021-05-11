Air Partner plc (LON:AIR) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.60 Per Share

Air Partner plc (LON:AIR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Air Partner’s previous dividend of $0.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Air Partner stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 85 ($1.11). 794,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,981. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 71.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 70.08. The company has a market cap of £54.03 million and a PE ratio of 11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Air Partner has a fifty-two week low of GBX 56.12 ($0.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 103 ($1.35).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Air Partner in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 102 ($1.33) price target for the company.

In other Air Partner news, insider Mark Briffa sold 30,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85), for a total transaction of £19,969.95 ($26,090.87).

Air Partner plc provides aircraft charter, aviation safety, and security solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Group Charter, Private Jets, Freight, and Safety & Security. The company provides group charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment teams, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for corporates and high net worth individuals; and charter and part-charter services of cargo aircraft for regular and bespoke requirements, including emergency aid drops, door-to-door freight delivery, and on-board couriers.

