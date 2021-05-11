Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

APD opened at $293.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $286.18 and a 200-day moving average of $276.53. The company has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $219.52 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $295.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.33.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

