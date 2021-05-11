Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $310.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $295.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on APD. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $304.00.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $293.53 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $219.52 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The stock has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.18 and its 200-day moving average is $276.53.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,711,000. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $6,588,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $20,040,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.