Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases Earnings Results

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $293.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $219.52 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The company has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $286.18 and its 200 day moving average is $276.53.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Barclays lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.33.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.