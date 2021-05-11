Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.950-9.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.95-9.10 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. Barclays downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $306.33.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $7.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,046. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $219.52 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.53.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

