Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $293.53 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $219.52 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $286.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.53. The stock has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.33.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.