Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Receives $30.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

ATSG stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.71. 362,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,699. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.91. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 0.71. Air Transport Services Group has a 1-year low of $19.27 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $278,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 490,086 shares in the company, valued at $13,668,498.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward Russell Smethwick sold 5,826 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $170,002.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,578 shares in the company, valued at $658,826.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,792 shares of company stock worth $1,261,357 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATSG. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Iron Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.