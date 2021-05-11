Airbnb (ABNB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Airbnb to post earnings of ($1.15) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $859.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.79 million. On average, analysts expect Airbnb to post $-14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $146.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.38. Airbnb has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.57.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

