Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €135.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €110.31 ($129.77).

Shares of AIR opened at €98.36 ($115.72) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €99.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of €91.59. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

