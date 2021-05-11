Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Issues Earnings Results

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 126.86%.

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 220,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,663,900. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Akebia Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $13.71. The stock has a market cap of $511.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.23.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AKBA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akebia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.57.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.