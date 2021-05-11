Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AKBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akebia Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akebia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.57.

Shares of AKBA stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.11.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 126.86%. The firm had revenue of $56.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.86 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKBA. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 212.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 218,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 148,500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 784.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 37,032 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 5,368.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 342,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 335,950 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

