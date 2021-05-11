Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akerna had a negative return on equity of 57.89% and a negative net margin of 146.13%.

Akerna stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $3.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,127. The firm has a market cap of $75.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.74. Akerna has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $11.49.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Akerna from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

