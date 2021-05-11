Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.630-1.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $680.50 million-$691 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $668.99 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALRM. Imperial Capital raised Alarm.com from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.61.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $82.83 on Tuesday. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $44.96 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $72,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 456,654 shares in the company, valued at $41,596,612.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $117,339.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,355.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,570 shares of company stock valued at $3,348,015. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

