Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) & The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Critical Review

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) and The Kroger (NYSE:KR) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Albertsons Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. The Kroger pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. The Kroger pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Kroger has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

This table compares Albertsons Companies and The Kroger’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albertsons Companies $62.46 billion 0.14 $466.40 million N/A N/A The Kroger $122.29 billion 0.24 $1.66 billion $2.20 17.66

The Kroger has higher revenue and earnings than Albertsons Companies.

Profitability

This table compares Albertsons Companies and The Kroger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albertsons Companies 1.53% 99.45% 6.10% The Kroger 2.29% 27.26% 5.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Albertsons Companies and The Kroger, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albertsons Companies 2 4 12 0 2.56 The Kroger 4 12 2 0 1.89

Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus price target of $19.94, indicating a potential upside of 3.09%. The Kroger has a consensus price target of $34.11, indicating a potential downside of 12.22%. Given Albertsons Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Albertsons Companies is more favorable than The Kroger.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.6% of Albertsons Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of The Kroger shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of The Kroger shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Albertsons Companies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Albertsons Investor Holdings LLC.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co. operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys. The company's marketplace stores offer full-service grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty care departments, and perishable goods, as well as general merchandise, including apparel, home goods, and toys; and price impact warehouse stores provide grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets; and sells fuel through 1,596 fuel centers. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 2,742 retail food stores under various banner names in 35 states and the District of Columbia as well as an online retail store. The Kroger Co. was founded in 1883 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

