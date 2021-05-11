Alexco Resource (AXU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.80 million.

TSE:AXU opened at C$3.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.01. Alexco Resource has a fifty-two week low of C$2.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.65. The firm has a market cap of C$495.70 million and a PE ratio of -14.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.37.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexco Resource in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

