Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ALKT. JMP Securities began coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkami Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.43.

ALKT stock opened at $38.92 on Monday. Alkami Technology has a 52-week low of $37.52 and a 52-week high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

