Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) PT Raised to $27.00

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegheny Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.83.

NYSE ATI opened at $23.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average is $18.12. Allegheny Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $24.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.93.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,433 shares of company stock valued at $729,459. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,043,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 142,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 77,154 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 133,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

