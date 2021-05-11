Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.78

Allied Minds plc (LON:ALM)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 23.78 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 23.10 ($0.30). Allied Minds shares last traded at GBX 23.60 ($0.31), with a volume of 296,825 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 23.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 30.07. The company has a market cap of £55.70 million and a PE ratio of -1.49.

About Allied Minds (LON:ALM)

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Minds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Minds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.