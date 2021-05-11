Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Davis Rea LTD.’s 3rd Largest Position

Davis Rea LTD. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 5.1% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,291.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,323.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,225.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,945.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Argus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,483.21.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

