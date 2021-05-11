Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Upgraded to “Buy” at China Renaissance Securities

China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. China Renaissance Securities currently has $3,000.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $1,477.00.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other research reports. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Alphabet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $2,415.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,483.21.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,291.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,225.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,945.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,323.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after buying an additional 112,807 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

