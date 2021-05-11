AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 198,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 14,030 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLES traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.03. 9,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,886. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.32. Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $41.45.

