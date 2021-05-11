AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,035 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $8,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 151,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after buying an additional 55,914 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 93,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 21,279 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,359.1% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.45. 101,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,347. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $49.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.59.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

