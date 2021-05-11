AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Takes $4.62 Million Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,615,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,172,975,000 after acquiring an additional 240,561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,712,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,036,000 after buying an additional 148,293 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Entegris by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,386,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,703 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Entegris by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,403,000 after purchasing an additional 681,533 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENTG traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.83. 32,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,553. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.64 and a fifty-two week high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,876. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $11,843,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,254 shares in the company, valued at $57,587,061.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 552,995 shares of company stock valued at $66,338,992 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

