AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000.

BSJM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.29. 15,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,898. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.27.

