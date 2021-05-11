Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider James Dagg Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider James Dagg sold 10,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total transaction of $653,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Dagg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, James Dagg sold 10,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $645,000.00.

ALTR opened at $65.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.31 and its 200 day moving average is $58.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALTR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

