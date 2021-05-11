Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Upgraded by William Blair to “Outperform”

William Blair upgraded shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altair Engineering from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.50.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $65.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -327.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.77. Altair Engineering has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Amy Messano sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total transaction of $35,060.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 18,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $1,203,169.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,169.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 391,240 shares of company stock worth $25,082,217. Insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,280,819 shares of the software’s stock worth $132,698,000 after buying an additional 22,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 146,767 shares of the software’s stock worth $8,769,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.