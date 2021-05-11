Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Director Charles Stewart Sells 12,922 Shares

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Director Charles Stewart sold 12,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $477,338.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,473,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,428,097.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Charles Stewart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Charles Stewart sold 93,375 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $3,391,380.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Charles Stewart sold 32,437 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $1,181,031.17.

ATUS opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.01. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 208.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.35.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,255,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. 58.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

