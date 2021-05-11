Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 808.90% and a negative net margin of 82.03%.

Shares of ASPS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,755. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.73. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.35.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

