Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Given Hold Rating at Argus

Argus restated their hold rating on shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.10.

NYSE MO opened at $50.68 on Tuesday. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $35.56 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184,592 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 720.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,420 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Altria Group by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

