Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $115.09 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will announce $115.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $113.22 billion to $116.44 billion. Amazon.com posted sales of $88.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year sales of $486.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $458.04 billion to $504.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $575.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $536.87 billion to $609.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,135.79.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,242 shares of company stock worth $384,691,177 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $3,190.49 on Tuesday. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,330.00 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,280.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,203.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 93.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

