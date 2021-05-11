Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.3% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 35,361.0% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 249,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,891,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,159,529,000 after purchasing an additional 154,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,242 shares of company stock valued at $384,691,177 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,190.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 93.43, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,280.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,203.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,330.00 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,135.79.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

