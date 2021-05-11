Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.20 EPS

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.75) EPS.

AMBC opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $728.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.39. Ambac Financial Group has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.58.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.