Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AEE stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.71. 7,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren has a 12-month low of $66.33 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $761,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,611 shares in the company, valued at $11,157,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,220. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AEE. Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho began coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

