Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) will announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.30. Ameresco reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 528,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $23,243,616.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,267,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,762,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $836,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $836,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 575,000 shares of company stock worth $25,300,000 over the last ninety days. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ameresco by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 23,376 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Ameresco by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 553,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,937,000 after buying an additional 39,720 shares during the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 107,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 30,229 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Ameresco by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ameresco by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,226,000 after buying an additional 361,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMRC opened at $49.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.52. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

