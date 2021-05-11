American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.63%.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.49. The stock had a trading volume of 16,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,289. The company has a market capitalization of $494.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $41.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.58.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APEI. Truist began coverage on American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. American Public Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

