American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.040-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $78.02 million-$79.66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.92 million.

Shares of APEI stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.46. The stock had a trading volume of 262,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,289. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $41.09. The firm has a market cap of $568.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average is $31.56.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $85.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.10 million. Analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APEI. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded American Public Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut American Public Education from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist began coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.29.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

