American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Shares Down 14.8%

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) shares traded down 14.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.94 and last traded at $25.95. 3,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 129,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.46.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APEI shares. Truist started coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities started coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

The stock has a market cap of $483.58 million, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.58.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.63%. Equities analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Public Education by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in American Public Education by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

